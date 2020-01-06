Five years makes a difference for people moving in or out of New Mexico, according to United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover.
The moving company ranked New Mexico No. 10 for 2019 in the category of highest percentage of inbound moves (56.1 percent). In 2014, New Mexico was in the top 10 for outbound moves.
The Land of Enchantment shares the top 10 with Idaho (67.4 percent inbound); Oregon; Arizona; South Carolina; Washington state; Washington, D.C.; Florida; South Dakota; and North Carolina.
The U.S. Census Bureau in 2018 reported twice as many Texans as Californians moving to New Mexico, followed by Colorado, Washington, Florida and Oklahoma.
The highest percentage of inbound moves to New Mexico was for retirement at 35.2 percent, followed by job, 32.4 percent; lifestyle change at 22.2 percent; and family at 13.9 percent, according to United Van Lines’ 43rd Annual National Movers Study.
“The story for New Mexico is people are retiring to New Mexico,” said United Van Lines spokeswoman Eily Cummings, adding that 75 percent of the people United Van Lines moved to New Mexico are 55 or older.
New Mexico ranked No. 7 among states for retirement moves and No. 4 for moves for lifestyle change, behind only Florida, Montana and Arizona.
