More than 500 homes in Santa Fe County sold for more than $1 million in 2021 — more than double the number in 2019 and nearly four times 2016’s figure.
That amounts to 409 homes sold at between $1 million and $2 million and 99 homes at $2 million-plus — home sale numbers far exceeding any previous year, according to statistics provided by Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe.
Just to April of this year, more $2 million-plus homes have been sold in Santa Fe County than in any full year before 2018. As recently as 2017, Santa Fe had never seen 200 million-dollar homes sold in any year.
The coronavirus pandemic prompted an unprecedented rush on homes at all price ranges in Santa Fe, from $300,000 to more than $2 million. People in many income brackets have been fleeing big cities for a couple of decades, but the pandemic’s work-at-home dynamic has escalated that trend, as have 30 percent-plus increases in home prices and rental rates in many places.
Another dynamic is in play for the rich.
“We used to be a second-home market,” said Drew Lamprich, vice president and qualifying broker at Sotheby’s, which handles more than half of Santa Fe’s million-dollar home sales. “The pandemic has brought more attention to Santa Fe than ever before. We have become a primary home market [for the wealthy]. That allows people to invest more.”
Though even lower-end homes are stunningly expensive for working-class Santa Feans, they are cheap for people coming from California, Seattle, Denver, Dallas and many other places.
Top-dollar homes in Santa Fe are also cheaper than comparable homes elsewhere.
“What people get is a sense of space and the quality of craftsmanship that they wouldn’t see in other markets,” Lamprich said. “The similar home would be double the price in another market, if not more.”
The housing inventory is just as tight for the $1 million to $2 million market as for median-priced homes. This year opened with 59 $1 million homes listed, and 2021 started with 87, in contrast to about 170 homes from 2012-17 and more than 200 homes from
2007-11, Sotheby’s statistics show.
High-end homes, however, are flying off the shelf as fast as lower-priced homes. This year, a $1 million home is on the market just 35 days on average, with all homes listed in Santa Fe County sold in an average 30 days.
The $1 million to $2 million home typically was on the market 126 to 182 days from 2016-19 and more than 200 days in the boom and bust years from 2005-15. The $2 million homes stayed on the market for an average 106 days in 2021 and typically more than 200 days in previous years.