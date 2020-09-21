The Santa Fe Indian Market may have been absent in early August, but the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts’ Virtual Indian Market attracted 458 artists to take part in the online event.
“We created roughly $460,000 in sales, an average of about $350 per sale,” SWAIA Executive Director Kim Peone said.
SWAIA collaborated with Artspan, which hosted the market on its website and helped artists build websites within the Artspan site. Peone said 298 artists created websites on the Artspan platform and 167 had or created their own websites.
Virtual Indian Market took place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 as a SWAIA-promoted event, but the market remains open at bit.ly/360FKYy and a promoted Winter Market will run for two weeks starting Nov. 27.
Peone said SWAIA also intends to promote monthly themed events at the virtual market.
“We created a platform to produce opportunity for diversity,” Peone said. “It was not about being perfect but about a vision. The vision gave us good results. We’re just seeing the unlimited opportunity for Indigenous artists.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.