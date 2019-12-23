Santa Fe-based Outside magazine saw a 41 percent readership increase this year, according to a fall study done by MRI-Simmons, which studies consumer media choices and attitudes.
This means more eyes are seeing each copy of the magazine as Outside’s circulation remains unchanged at about 675,000, said Sam Moulton, marketing director at Outside Integrated Media, which publishes the influential outdoors magazine.
MRI-Simmons determined that 3.2 million people flip through each issue of the hard-copy magazine. Outside reaches a total of 3.4 million readers when counting the digital edition of the magazine.
“The numbers underscore the power and immense reach of the Outside brand,” Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Lawrence Burke said in a news release.
In an interview with The New Mexican, Moulton said the biggest reader growth was in the Midwest. He credited the rise in part to the magazine’s first Outside Experience consumer show in Chicago this year.
Moulton added Outside has consciously tried to build brand awareness with entire issues focused on women, adventure parenting and inclusiveness.
