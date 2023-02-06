621817_050113AIRPORT_218_tonedCMYK.jpg (copy)

Passengers disembark from a United flight from Denver in 2017 at Santa Fe Regional Airport. United will have three flights to Denver starting in spring.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Two midday departures to Dallas and Denver will be added to the flight schedule at Santa Fe Regional Airport this spring, the Northern New Mexico Air Alliance reported.

American Airlines will add a 12:46 p.m. departure to Dallas starting April 4, and United Airlines will add a 1:25 p.m. departure to Denver starting March 26.

The new flights will give Santa Fe’s airport nine daily departures to Dallas, Denver and Phoenix.

