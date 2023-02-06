Two midday departures to Dallas and Denver will be added to the flight schedule at Santa Fe Regional Airport this spring, the Northern New Mexico Air Alliance reported.
American Airlines will add a 12:46 p.m. departure to Dallas starting April 4, and United Airlines will add a 1:25 p.m. departure to Denver starting March 26.
The new flights will give Santa Fe’s airport nine daily departures to Dallas, Denver and Phoenix.
“We’ve never been at more than nine flights,” said Stuart C. Kirk, executive director of the Northern New Mexico Air Alliance, which promotes economic development in Santa Fe, Taos and Los Alamos by enhancing use of Santa Fe Regional Airport.
With the new flight, American will have flights to Dallas at 6:25 a.m., 10:43 a.m., 12:46 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. American also has departures to Phoenix at 11:21 a.m. and 6:51 p.m.
United’s new flight will give the carrier flights to Denver at 7:15 a.m., 1:25 p.m. and 4:14 p.m.
“It’s clear that American and United are seeing Santa Fe as an increasingly important regional airport displayed by the fact they are adding flights at convenient times,” Kirk said.
Kirk has visions of convincing airlines to restore service to Los Angeles. American previously offered nonstop service between SAF and LAX from November 2009 to September 2015 and was poised to relaunch Los Angeles service in April 2020, but the coronavirus shutdown in March 2020 ended that plan.
“It’s clear that the most valuable additional nonstop destination is the Los Angeles area,” Kirk said. “We have been in discussions in the past with Burbank, which some on the movie side find preferable to LAX.”