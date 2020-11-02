Car storage remains in demand, said Tom Linton, who owns three buildings in a business park near the airport that store 66 autos.
Last year, he built and sold the Auto Club Condos on Mallard Way near N.M. 599 and Airport Road, which can store up to another 56 cars.
Linton broke ground Oct. 3 on four more car storage structures that he’s calling Octane Alley. He expects the foursome to be completed in the summer.
The largest building at 5,780 square feet already has sold and will have capacity for 16 cars, he said.
Linton is looking to sell two other buildings — one with 3,000 square feet and a capacity of 10 cars and the other 2,850 square feet with four “mini man caves” to store 12 cars.
Linton will retain ownership of another 2,850-square-foot building and rent storage space for 12 cars that could be doubled to 24 with use of four-post lifts.
Phillip Coombs is the general contractor and also a partner in Octane Alley. Don Dudley Design is the architect.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.