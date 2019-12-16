More three-story apartments will be built just north of the Zafarano Drive retail cluster by the same developer that built the San Isidro Apartments and neighboring Villas de San Ignacio Apartments.
The 120-unit Camino Real Apartments, 3480 and 3481 Todos Santos St., will be just west of the San Isidro and San Ignacio complexes, all three developed by Santa Fe-based Columbus Capital Corp. Columbus also owns San Isidro Plaza retail center with Lowe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market and Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14, as well as the Target and Whole Foods buildings in Santa Fe.
Camino Real will have a 41-unit structure on the east side of Todos Santos, adjacent to the 176-unit San Isidro apartments that were built in 2012-13, following the 127-unit San Ignacio apartments built in 2009.
Camino Real also will have 53-unit and 26-unit structures on the west side of Todos Santos.
Camino Real will have 54 one-bedroom units with 610 to 730 square feet, 54 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units at 850 square feet and 12 three-bedroom units with 1,138 square feet, according to documents filed with the Santa Fe Land Use Department.
A building permit for Camino Real was issued Nov. 18 but is on hold because Columbus Capital submitted amendments.
Construction schedule and proposed rental rates were not immediately available. Columbus Capital officials did not respond to calls from The New Mexican.
Camino Real, San Isidro and San Ignacio all have similar three-story designs. The San Isidro rental rates are $1,150 to $1,200 for one bedroom, $1,315 to $1,490 for two bedrooms and $1,700 for three bedrooms, according to the San Isidro website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.