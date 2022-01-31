Catherine Oppenheimer and Dan Newell were in the midst of those “messy years,” that time in their lives and the lives of many when the kids are gone, maybe the spouse is gone, the job is changing, the career is changing, the body is changing.
It’s midlife, which the Modern Elder Academy crew now defines as anywhere from 35 to 75 — but most likely in the 50s, where Oppenheimer and Newell find themselves.
That’s a decade where you’re all of a sudden on your own. There is no organic community of school mates, college colleagues, PTA meetings, soccer matches — phases of life where you typically have someone to turn to. Once the kids head off, the organic community concept fades way.
Modern Elder Academy in 2018 established a boot camp for middle age wisdom in Baja California Sur. They are building a New Mexico version on the academy near Galisteo at the former Saddleback Ranch, which academy majority owner Chip Conley acquired at the start of 2021 for $8.5 million.
The existing 7,264-square-foot Drogheda, 2,800-square-foot Chamisa and 6,103-square-foot Windland homes will be part of the academy. Two more structures with sleeping, meeting, yoga and living rooms will be built near those with all providing a combined 43 rooms for people taking part in the seven-day academy sessions.
The academy here is expected to open in later 2023, said Christine Sperber, one of four Modern Elder Academy owners.
Oppenheimer and Newell, both Santa Fe residents, took part in eight-week online versions of the boot camp in March and June, respectively. Oppenheimer eventually wants to head to Modern Elder Academy’s in-person campus 30 miles north of Cabo San Lucas in El Pescadero.
Oppenheimer was suddenly at loose ends a year ago after being fully consumed by restoring the Sky Railway train, which she owns along with author George R.R. Martin and Violet Crown owner Bill Banowski. Newell had been at loose ends for 4½ years since ending a six-year stint in his “second career” as a math teacher at the New Mexico School for the Arts.
“Like many people, you wonder, what’s next?” Oppenheimer said. “I was working pretty hard on a project that ended. I found myself with a lot of free time, and I am a recent empty nester.”
Newell had always figured out what was next for him in his “first career” as a marketing/consumer researcher for 20 years, then as a teacher.
“After leaving teaching, it was a little different,” Newell said. “I felt like I hit a wall in my process of figuring out what’s next and not being able to figure it out. I didn’t have the clarity I was looking for.”
Oppenheimer was in a similar predicament.
“I was thinking I would love working full time again. I definitely have another big project in me,” said Oppenheimer, who is co-founder of the New Mexico School for the Arts and founder of the National Dance Institute New Mexico. “But what direction do I go in?”
They found Modern Elder Academy in early 2021 and enrolled in the online cohorts.
“I think the root is the invitation to be a beginner,” Sperber said. “It is a journey into curiosity and mindset. Suddenly, it’s not ‘I don’t know.’ It’s ‘I don’t know yet.’ It becomes an opportunity. We can lose our sense of curiosity because we think we already know everything.”
More than 2,000 people have gone through the Modern Elder Academy’s Mexico and online programs since Conley and Sperber founded the academy in January 2018 with Conley the visionary and money and Sperber the general manager and quickly redefined as chief experience officer. Jeff Hamaoui joined on as a co-founder after being a participant in the academy’s first cohort when they were still beta courses testing the concept. Public cohorts started in November 2018.
Sperber closed on a house in Santa Fe last week and, starting in July, will be based in Santa Fe with her husband, Josh Keal. Conley owns homes in Galisteo and at the Mexican academy. Hamaoui will likely spend more time in Mexico.
“Two of the most important messages is how much of our life is still ahead of us,” Sperber said. “It has been determined that we are happier in our 50s than in our 40s, and in our 60s than in our 50s, and in our 70s than 60s. Just knowing that is our general truth creates a genuine sense of hope.”
Middle age is not the end of the world, Oppenheimer learned.
“Somebody gives you permission that it’s OK to be in the messy middle, in transition.” Oppenheimer said. “I’m giving myself more permission to take more time, to be easier on myself to find my next project.”
What Newell emerged from the academy with: “First thing I say is a community of people that I still stay in touch with. It’s very supportive and encouraging. I get inspired by these people ”
The same community theme resonated with Oppenheimer as a key takeaway from the academy.
“I’m actively seeking out community more openly,” she said. “I heard over and over again, people will say ‘I’m sharing stuff I can’t talk about with my family.’ You are inside a community. They teach you about listening and not judging.”
Very quickly, Conley and Sperber realized the alumni element was a key element: graduates of the Modern Elder Academy keeping in touch with each other and the academy.
“People leave with a sense of hope and a sense of deep community,” Sperber said.
The journey to the Modern Elder Academy
Conley and Sperber had their own midlife shifts that ultimately brought them together.
Conley, 61, founded the Joie de Vivre hotel chain at age 26, grew it to 52 hotels and sold it at age 50. He joined Airbnb as head of global hospitality and strategy and his much younger coworkers came to call him a modern elder.
That led him to write the book The Making of a Modern Elder, published in 2018. As he was buying a house in El Pescadero, Conley tried to get a room at a fairly new resort, but it was sold out and he was referred to another brand new resort — where Sperber was general manager.
Sperber, 52, started her adult life as a professional snowboarder. Even though competitive snowboarding lasted only a few years in the early 1990s, Sperber stayed in the snowboard industry until about 2005 as a sales representative, general manager of a snowboard camp and “culture minister of free ride and events” at Copper Mountain near Breckenridge.
“I always pushed everybody into real estate,” Sperber said. “I was 23 when I bought my first townhouse in Breckenridge.”
In the mdi-2000s, she pushed herself into getting a real estate license. Then came the 2008 financial meltdown and a close friend in her age group passed away.
“The way that is a call to action for so many of us when someone young passes,” Sperber said. “Our time is so limited. I always wanted to go to Baja. I promised [my friend] I would go to Baja. I wouldn’t waste my time. It was just supposed to be five months.”
Sperber and her boyfriend and now-husband have now been in El Pescadero for 14 years, first teaching English and then she met a woman who was building a resort, where Sperber became general manager.
Sperber then oversaw construction of a second resort — where she later met Conley as a guest. They came to do some real estate projects together.
“I ended up producing his 55th birthday in Baja with 130 people from around the world,” said Sperber, adding that the Modern Elder Academy idea started percolating in Conley’s mind. “It was his idea to do it, and he called me to operate it.”
As for the Modern Elder Academy owners, Conley individually describe them as the heart, soul, brains and gut of the business. He sees Sperber as the heart, Hamaoui as the soul in charge of innovation and education, chief development officer Skylar Spiros as the brains and himself as the gut.
“I’m the person doing things from my gut instinct,” Conley said. “There is a lot of intuition of what is the right thing to do. At times, it is my gut telling me what we are going to do.”
Conley is the majority owner, but Sperber, Hamaoui and Spiros have what Sperber describes as “very generous partnership” shares.
“Chip was the impetus to create the tools and schools to reframe mid-life,” Sperber said. “Jeff is the one who taught us wisdom is not taught, it is shared.”
Just two years after launching the test beta courses, the team — or rather the clients — decided to open a second campus in the U.S. in Santa Fe after looking at 20 cities.
“It came from our clients — when were we going to be in the U.S.?” Sperber said.
