Santa Fe by electric bike, or e-bike: That’s Hervé Goujon’s idea for tourists to see the town.
He launched Zip-eRides on Sept. 1 with a fleet of 10 RadRunner e-bikes by Rad Power.
It’s a mobile service.
“We bring bikes to the people,” Goujon said.
Riders sign up on the Zip-eRides website, zip-erides.com, and the bikes will be delivered to them and later picked up.
The options are three-hour morning or afternoon rides for $59 or a six-hour rental for $89. Goujon also offers two-hour bike tours for $99.
He delivers e-bikes to hotels, short-term rentals or private homes in Santa Fe and Eldorado if locals want to rent a bike. But so far, 95 percent of ridership is tourists, he said.
“People are saying, 'We have seen so much more than we would have seen otherwise,’ ” Goujon said. “I like to bike around Santa Fe. There are a lot of streets that we don’t see if we drive or walk.”
He said the slog up Canyon Road can become tiresome for older visitors. Goujon said the typical user of Zip-eRides is older than 50.
“They will see a lot more of Santa Fe on an electric bike,” he said.
The bike rental comes with helmet, lock, basket and map. Zip-eRides staff also give guidance on routes to follow. Bike renters have to be at least 25 years old, or 16 years old if accompanied by a parent.
Though tourists are using Zip-eRides the most, “We would like to serve locals who have people visiting,” Goujon said.
