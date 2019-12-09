Tech jobs exist in Santa Fe, and the city of Santa Fe wants to play matchmaker between businesses, especially tech companies, and college students to fill summer internships.
The city’s Office of Economic Development and NMinterns.com will play host to a free employer-student mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Alley Lanes & Lounge at DeVargas Center.
The city invites students and employers to RSVP to Liz Camacho at the Office of Economic Development at 505-955-6042 or email excamacho@santafenm.gov or on Facebook at the Santa Fe Pre-Boomerangs page.
“This is the first time we are doing this,” said Camacho, the office’s economic development and communications administrator. “We are hoping to primarily focus on paid internships.”
Camacho said she has noticed students believe there are no appealing jobs in Santa Fe and tech companies believe there is no talent to hire here.
“We want to demonstrate to employers that we have local talent,” Camacho said. “We want to have college students come back for winter break and see there are employment opportunities in Santa Fe.”
The objective, Camacho said, is to slow the “brain drain” of young adults leaving Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.