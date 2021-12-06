Albuquerque-based Minerva Canna will open a cannabis dispensary and bar upstairs at 125 E. Water St. in downtown Santa Fe.
The planned opening is for late December, marketing director Paz Romero said.
“We will have a very unique offering,” he said. “You can bring your own cannabis to consume.”
Minerva Canna, one of New Mexico’s original medicinal marijuana dispensaries from 2010, has another Santa Fe dispensary at 1710 Cerrillos Road that will stay open. The company has six stores now, including two in Albuquerque and others in Los Lunas, Bernalillo and Las Vegas, N.M.
The Water Street location will open as a dispensary, and the “canna bar” will follow as Minerva will apply for state approval after opening the dispensary, owner Erik Briones said.
The 4,000-square-foot Water Street space is the largest for Minerva and the first to have a canna bar at build-out. Minerva built a canna bar into the Cerrillos store in November, which Briones said is the first in the state.
“Just the fact we could be downtown in a prime location is going to be ideal for adult consumption,” Briones said. “It is a discreet location.”
Minerva focuses mostly on edible cannabis in cupcakes, brownies, cookies and pies as well as drinks. But there are flower products for smoking also.
