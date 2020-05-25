The third virtual “Meet the Developer” meeting to keep introducing the potential master developer for the city-owned midtown campus will appear on the city’s YouTube channel at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
This session will focus on what Dallas-based KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners and its 17 New Mexico-based partners have in mind for education and jobs for the former campus of the College of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe University of Art & Design.
People can log into the meetings at https://tinyurl.com/yannk5fx.
Questions for Team Midtown, as the KDC/Cienda group is calling itself, can be emailed to info@midtowndistrictsantafe.com ahead of time and also may be submitted live on the YouTube channel.
The city’s Governing Body on May 4 selected the Texas firm as master developer of the city-owned, 64-acre property on St. Michael’s Drive. The city and KDC/Cienda have entered into exclusive negotiations that could last as long as 16 months to reach a disposition and development agreement.
Another "Meet the Developer" session is scheduled for June 9 to focus on housing and affordability.
