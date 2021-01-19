Meow Wolf has committed to a Feb. 18 opening of its Omega Mart at 25 percent capacity in Las Vegas, Nev., the Santa Fe-based company announced Tuesday.
This is Meow Wolf’s first step into the future since opening its House of Eternal Return in March 2016. Other known expansions in the works include projects in Denver, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.
With the new venue, Meow Wolf will see how popular its concept of a communal experience in a surreal creative environment will play out in a socially distanced pandemic.
Unlike Santa Fe, where the House of Eternal Return was built into a former bowling alley, Omega Mart is the anchor tenant of the new Area15 experiential art, entertainment and event complex that opened in September near the Strip.
