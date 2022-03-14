Meow Wolf is among 528 businesses recognized as the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company magazine.
Meow Wolf was ranked No. 3 in the Live Events category, just behind Moment Factory, a Montreal-based company that produces public displays of light and sound, and SeatGeek, a New York-based focused ticket platform.
Fast Company listed the 50 most innovative companies in the world, as well as 528 companies recognized in 52 categories.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber was a co-founder of Fast Company in the early 1990s.
