Meow Wolf’s Las Vegas, Nev., attraction Omega Mart celebrated its one-year anniversary Feb. 18 having welcomed 1,000,007 visitors in its first year across Interstate 15 from the Strip.
Omega Mart also was awarded “Best of Show” among 130 applicants for the Blackloop Innovation Awards from Blooloop, an online news source for visitor-attractions professionals.
Omega Mart is Meow Wolf’s second permanent attraction, opening five years after the original House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe in 2016. Meow Wolf’s third attraction, Convergence Station, opened in September in Denver.
Meow Wolf reported providing nearly 4,000 complimentary admissions and more than $20,000 in merchandise, goods and staff donations to local organizations and their beneficiaries.
