Visitors pass under the Cosmohedron while walking through Numina during a family and friends day at Meow Wolf Convergence Station in Denver in 2021. Meow Wolf is collaborating with Mighty Coconut to create a virtual reality Walkabout Mini Golf: Meow Wolf based on the Numina world.
Creators imagine everything floating freely at Numina, one of the four colliding universes at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station in Denver.
In real life, bridges, stairs and other methods to attach things need to be employed to simulate the floating elements at Numina, also called “The Swamp,” which is “a living universe itself” and a “six-dimensional conscious plant,” as described by Caity Kennedy, one of Meow Wolf’s six founders and a senior creative director.
Kennedy is leading the way to create a parallel Numina, a virtual reality Numina, a place where earthly limitations can be vanquished.
“It’s taking a bigger idea and transplanting it into a whole new dimension,” Kennedy said. “We have hanging walkways and hanging stars [in Denver] that can’t float in real life. We don’t have to do that in virtual reality.”
Meow Wolf is collaborating with Austin, Texas-based Mighty Coconut to create Walkabout Mini Golf: Meow Wolf, an online virtual reality course based on the Numina storyline. Founded in 2014, Mighty Coconut so far has created 17 VR golf courses since fall 2020.
Meow Wolf and Mighty Coconut announced the collaboration at South by Southwest in Austin.
“Partnering with Meow Wolf with their vivid palette of places and ideas is something that has our team really pushing the bounds of what is possible with mini golf and VR/AR,” said Lucas Martell, executive producer and head of Mighty Coconut.
Walkabout Mini Golf is a different venture for Meow Wolf. Until now, Meow Wolf has designed and built all its attractions in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Nev., and Denver, with new attractions under construction in metro Dallas and Houston.
“They are designing and building it,” Kennedy said. “I am working with their designers. They are using our world as a base to build the game.”
Kennedy is Meow Wolf’s creative director on Mighty Coconut’s reinterpretation of Numina and was creative director for the Numina section at Convergence Station. She is also a creative director at Meow Wolf’s next permanent exhibition set to open this summer in Grapevine, Texas.
Walkabout Mini Golf is Meow Wolf’s second excursion beyond their three operating exhibitions. While Convergence Station was under construction, Meow Wolf built a ride at the neighboring Elitch Gardens amusement park in Denver.
“One of the goals always at Meow Wolf and now Jose’s goals [Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa] is to expand beyond the exhibitions,” said Vince Kadlubek, a Meow Wolf co-founder and former CEO who’s now a consultant to Meow Wolf’s executive team. “These are all things that can be expressed in many forms of media. We have the ability to test that theory.”
Mighty Coconut came to Meow Wolf through Kadlubek, who played the Walkabout Mini Golf games for a couple of years and got to talking to Mighty Coconut.
“Their game design is really beautiful, elegant and sophisticated,” Kadlubek said. “They design gorgeous levels of play. You can also just explore. You don’t even have to play mini golf.”
Walkabout Mini Golf allows eight participants per golf round, though, as Kadlubek notes, one can just wander the VR courses with names like El Dorado, Shangri-La, Atlantis and Gardens of Babylon. There are also more advanced levels of play.
Kennedy said the Mighty Coconut team visited the Meow Wolf exhibits in Santa Fe and Denver and were already familiar with Meow Wolf before Kadlubek started playing their games.
“The thing that made us feel really excited about it is playing the game,” Kennedy said. “You can just hang out and not play golf. You can be really involved in the story.”
Kennedy said Walkabout Mini Golf involved only about 15 Meow Wolf employees to build a story line and present ideas to the Might Coconut team.
“We don’t have much capacity to take on a new project,” said Kennedy, whose full title is senior vice president of creative design and production. “I am doing a million different things.”
After Meow Wolf’s anticipated opening of its fourth attraction in summer at the Grapevine Mills mall in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, a fifth installation is projected to open in 2024 in Houston.
Meow Wolf has been on a building spree throughout the 2020s after launching its phenomenon of surreal immersive and interactive art productions in March 2016 with House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe. Omega Mart in Las Vegas, Nev., followed in February 2021, and in short order, Convergence Station opened between an elevated highway and curved on-ramp in Denver in September 2021.