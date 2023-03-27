Creators imagine everything floating freely at Numina, one of the four colliding universes at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station in Denver.

In real life, bridges, stairs and other methods to attach things need to be employed to simulate the floating elements at Numina, also called “The Swamp,” which is “a living universe itself” and a “six-dimensional conscious plant,” as described by Caity Kennedy, one of Meow Wolf’s six founders and a senior creative director.

Kennedy is leading the way to create a parallel Numina, a virtual reality Numina, a place where earthly limitations can be vanquished.