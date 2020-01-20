Meow Wolf is a tourist draw, but about 30 percent of visitors to the art collaborative’s House of Eternal Return are New Mexicans.
Locals now have more days that feature half-off admission for state residents. New Mexicans can now get into the exhibit for $12.50 for adults, $7.50 for children and $10 for seniors and military from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and every second Sunday.
More special-rate days for locals could be added, said Amanda Clay, Meow Wolf’s vice president of attractions operations.
“This year we are planning a lot of local special promotions when we are not so busy,” Clay said.
Meow Wolf also plans to have at least one adults-only event per month after offering adult nights on a more sporadic basis since 2018.
Meow Wolf on Nov. 19 reduced the regular New Mexico child rate from $17 to $15 and the New Mexico senior/military rate from $22 to $20.
Meow Wolf visitors have embraced online ticket purchasing in the past year, Clay said. A year ago, ticket purchases were split evenly between online and in-person sales. During the Dec. 20 to Jan 5 holiday period, 82 percent of visitors booked online, with the most visitors from Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and California.
Meow Wolf last year introduced timed ticketing, which for the most part has reduced waiting times to about 15 minutes, she said.
This year for the first time, Meow Wolf will not close for two weeks during the January-February time frame to install new exhibitions. New exhibitions will be installed one at a time on a rolling basis during the year, Clay said.
Meow Wolf currently is installing a new display called Obsidiopolis that should open in April.
