Medical marijuana sales from 34 licensed producers in New Mexico increased 43 percent to $40.1 million in the first quarter in comparison to the first quarter 2019, according to Ultra Health, the state’s largest medical marijuana grower.
The top 10 New Mexico cannabis producers accounted for 71 percent of total patient sales. The New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program had 85,168 patients at the end of March, a 20 percent increase in patients since March 2019, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Ultra Health reported having 5,714 pounds of cannabis in stock, which CEO Duke Hernandez said is only an 11-day supply statewide. He said that means only 28 grams of cannabis were available per patient, a 64 percent decrease since fourth quarter 2019.
Rodriguez said the Department of Health's September increase in the plant cap per producer from 450 plants to 1,750 plants is insufficient to meet increased patient enrollment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.