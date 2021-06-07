MEB Management Services has taken over the 160-unit Bluffs at Tierra Contenta at 6600 Jaguar Drive.
This is the Phoenix property management company’s first entry into Santa Fe. MEB manages nine multifamily communities in Albuquerque and added a Las Cruces property at the same time as Santa Fe.
MEB manages 153 properties in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Tennessee with 129 of them in Arizona.
Bluffs at Tierra Contenta has two-, three- and four-bedroom units ranging from 870 square feet to 1,318 square feet. The two-beds rent for $870 to $1,020, the three-beds for $1,060 to $1,257 and the four-beds for $1,320-plus, according to information provided by MEB.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.