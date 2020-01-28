After 25 years literally working in the field, McCumber Fine Gardens has established a garden center at 86 Old Las Vegas Highway, complete with a retail operation with plants and ceramic containers. It is set to open in May or possibly April.
“The retail is totally new,” owner Kendall McCumber said. She expects the retail portion of the business to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The location was originally the Tropic of Capricorn garden center. It is located just west of Harry’s Roadhouse.
Since opening McCumber Fine Gardens in 1995, McCumber had her office in a guest house at her home and she did not store much inventory.
McCumber creates elaborate gardens with paths, stonework and seating.
“A garden is a whole picture, not just plants,” she said. “You do need a background.”
