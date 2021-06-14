A while back, I was leaning against the railing of the viewing area overlooking Berkeley Pit in Butte, Mont.
A guy in a large white cowboy hat leaned in next to me, gazed out a minute and then said, “They don’t make ’em like this anymore.”
“Well, I hope not,” I said. “It’s a Superfund site.”
He put his hands in his pockets and moseyed back toward the gift shop.
I think about that every now and again. One of those weird instances that got locked in my memory for no particular reason. It came to mind recently when reports began pouring in about businesses reopening and the grand march back to the office.
People sometimes say wise things. Sometimes on purpose but mostly by accident. Most of the time people just repeat stale axioms — sayings they picked up along the way in an effort to make sense of situations they don’t understand.
If you’ve recently watched the news or eavesdropped on Plaza bench conversations, you’ve no doubt heard a few of these quips: “the new normal,” “a classic superspreader event,” “every day is like Groundhog Day all over again.”
One thing I’m hearing a lot is: “It’s just time to get back to the office.”
This is a sentiment coming from a few different corners. The CEO of WeWork believes people who work from home aren’t as engaged as those who commute to an office. A bit off brand for a guy who runs a company whose model relies on the notion of remote and distributed workforces.
When I was young, my dad commuted about four hours each day to an office. At the time, his office looked very different from his home. He didn’t have an internet connection at home. We didn’t even have a computer in the house at the time.
All the tools he needed to do his job were located outside of his house. So, he had to commute to the place where work got done. Not because it was some mythical haven of innovation — it just had all the stuff.
Now, all of that stuff is also at home. It really just took a big shock to the system for everyone to realize it.
Working from home has opened up possibilities for people that were unimaginable before.
Sitting here, writing this, it seems ridiculous for someone to be expected to drop their kid at day care, fill up the tank, drive to an office, then drive home, pick up the kid, eat some food and go to bed when they can just be home and be just as productive.
Compulsive commuting is an old, outdated model, and those who advocate for it unconditionally are dinosaurs. Workers should be free to be productive anywhere that is most conducive to their productivity.
The most enduring and wise phrase I’ve ever heard came from a kindergarten teacher in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., who tells her students every day, “Never yuck someone else’s yum.” True words to live by.
