A new learning center opening on Feb. 6 aims to help students make sense of math and make math fun for them.

The Mathnasium Learning Center will be at 2406 Cerrillos Road in the College Plaza South shopping center. Mathnasium will do team teaching for students in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, and even college, in all areas of math up to pre-calculus, including algebra, geometry and trigonometry, said co-owner Jaime Connor.

“One of the main things is a lack of confidence,” she said. “Students don’t think they can do it. We try to give them that confidence.”

Popular in the Community