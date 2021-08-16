Three-year-old Market Steer Steakhouse at Hotel St. Francis received national recognition as one of “11 U.S. Hotels That Have Some of the Best Restaurants in the Country” at Fodor’s website.
“These 11 hotel restaurants are destinations well worth planning your culinary vacation around this year,” Michelle Gross wrote in the article’s introduction. “Market Steer Steakhouse is hands down one of the best in the ol’ southwest.”
In her Market Steer write-up, she mentioned the “drool-worthy bacon flight” and “an intimate al fresco dining experience not to be missed.”
Owners Kathleen Crook and Kristina Goode were especially pleased to read, “Absolutely do not miss any of the homemade sauces which can be ordered a la carte, or the sauce flight for a little taste of everything. And please, for the love of pommes frites, pair them with the truffle fries.”
“It Kathleen could be anything, it would be a saucier in France,” Goode said. “We are, of course, thrilled. It was even enhanced by the list of the other restaurants.”
Joining Market Steer were The Garden Room at Mayflower Inn & Spa in Washington, Conn.; Earth at Hidden Pond Resort at Kennebunkport, Maine; Campo at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm in Albuquerque; Twin Farms in Barnard, Vt.; The Elysian Bar in New Orleans; Zero Restaurant + Bar at Zero George hotel in Charleston, S.C.; Cheyenne Club at The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyo.; The Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Va.; Hotel Emma at Pearl in San Antonio, Texas; and Octagon at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C.
Market Steer, at 210 Don Gaspar Ave., is one of the relatively few hotel restaurants in Santa Fe.
“We definitely see the benefit of being inside a hotel; probably 15 percent [of diners are hotel guests],” Goode said.
