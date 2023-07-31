072823 jw mkt steer1.jpg

Kathleen Crook, left, and Kristina Goode, co-owners of Market Steer Steakhouse, in front of the El Méson building on Friday. The two are moving their popular eatery from Hotel St. Francis to the Washington Street location, where Crook will continue to be the executive chef while Goode handles the front of the house. “We’re going to put a large emphasis on our wine program,” Goode said. “We will have a sommelier on the floor every night.”

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Market Steer Steakhouse, which opened in the Hotel St. Francis in August 2018, will move into the former El Mesón building on Washington Avenue early next year.

“We had outgrown our arrangement with the hotel,” said Kristina Goode, who owns the restaurant with her wife and Market Steer executive chef Kathleen Crook. “It was important for us to find a space where we have full autonomy. We reached a point where we could no longer grow.”

The couple — as KGC Hospitality LLC — bought the El Mesón building in March, less than two months after approaching the real estate agent.

072823 jw mkt steer2.jpg

Crook points out where her open kitchen will be in the plans for Market Steer, which is moving into the former El Méson building on Washington Street. “The core menu has to stay the same,” Crook said, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for tinkering. “I can have a little more voice with my food.”
Market Steer

Market Steer will move into the former El Mesón building in early 2024.

