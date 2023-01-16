Eight-month-old Stella Kester-Pepin crawls as Alexis Sintron with Ancient Womb helps Emily Pepin of Santa Fe during a baby yoga class Monday at a new parenting center on Santa Fe’s south side operated by Many Mothers and The Birthing Tree.
Jourdan Abel of Santa Fe does yoga with her baby, Lulu Randall, 5 1/2 months, during a baby yoga class Monday offered by The Birthing Tree. Many Mothers and The Birthing Tree have opened a new parenting center on Santa Fe's south side.
Two Santa Fe nonprofit organizations devoted to assisting parents before and after childbirth are offering services at a new location on the south side.
Many Mothers and The Birthing Tree jointly are opening a new parenting center south of Santa Fe Place mall at 4001 Office Court Drive, Suite 207.
The center partially opened last week with the opening for the general public scheduled for Jan. 23.
Many Mothers relocated from a much smaller space at 1919 Fifth St., and The Birthing Tree has been virtual since the start of the pandemic, with a prior location at 1513 St. Francis Drive.
“Our programs complement each other,” said Simran Adeniji, director of The Birthing Tree.
The Birthing Tree assists mothers during pregnancy, birth and postpartum for the first year, while Many Mothers until now was largely providing free in-home helping hands for mothers in the three to six months following childbirth.
With the move, Many Mothers is evolving from an almost entirely in-home service to also having a gathering place for mothers. Many Mothers only had about 500 square feet in the old location and now boasts about 2,500 square feet, Executive Director Kai Forsley said.
“This is the next chapter, coming out with a public meeting space for parents working with each other, making connections,” Forsley said. “We’re still going to do in-home visitations. We’re also going to have a maternal mental health component in 2024.”
Since 1992, the flagship for Many Mothers has been sending volunteers to homes of new parents to offer a helping hand in the first three months after birth.
“Generally, we could help 25 to 40 families at a time,” Forsley said. “They are seeking an extra pair of hands, seeking rest and solace. Our ultimate goal is to reduce stress in a home.”
Parenting has evolved greatly since the classic nuclear family of the mid-1950s and even the pre-pandemic years of the 2010s.
“Now we are seeing a shift; a lot of moms are working at home,” Forsley said. “Sometimes a part of our valuable work is watching a kid while mom is working or at a meeting.”
Anne McCormick founded Many Mothers in 1992 as she realized in latter-20th century America, many times grandmas were not in the same city, state or even region anymore with their children.
“Extended family members were not present to provide extra hands,” Forsley said.
Through sponsor assistance, the in-home Maternal Support Program is free with no income restrictions.
“Our philosophy is all parents need help in that stage,” Forsley said.
Many Mothers has 55 trained volunteers. Forsley said the ideal is having 50 to 70 volunteers.
“We are looking for bilingual Spanish volunteers,” she said.
Many Mothers also has a village closet with used clothes for newborns to 3-year-olds.
The Birthing Tree offers a number of classes, including a pregnancy support group, postpartum support group, and postpartum and baby yoga.