What was the Café des Artistes space for 18 years is now the home of Manolla Café.
For all that time, Manolla owner Manon Piermé has had an eye on that location for her own cafe.
“As a little girl, I always wanted to have a cafe there,” Piermé said. “I had a lemonade stand across the street when I was 8.”
Piermé and her parents moved from France to Santa Fe when she was 5 or 6. Her father back then wanted to open a café at the 223 B Canyon Road location, but Jean-Jacques Desalle took the space first for his Café des Artistes.
Desalle shut Café des Artistes in January and reopened last month downtown on Lincoln Avenue and told Piermé his old space was available. She opened Manolla Café on June 15.
Piermé three years ago had her Manolla Granola available at Whole Foods and La Montañita Co-op, and the granola is back at the café, she said.
Piermé describes her café as “healthy, nutritious, wholesome food” that is seasonal with expected menu changes four or five times a year. Manolla offers granola, salads, sandwiches and cookies. The Amour de Kale salad includes “massaged kale,” where Piermé massages the kale into lemon and olive oil. She also has a “Mamacita’s Plate,” “specially made for moms” with arugula, brown rice, roasted carrots, hemp seeds, sesame seeds, avocado and soft boiled egg.
She said the “Petite Tuna Sandwich” is definitely the bestseller.
“It’s a pretty fulfilling tuna sandwich, actually,” Piermé said.
