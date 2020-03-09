It’s easy to forget how dreary a place looked even just a few weeks after it gets spiffed up.
Carmen D. Spinoso does not forget the look of the Santa Fe Place mall his Spinoso Real Estate Group bought for more than $10 million in 2014. Since then, he was spent more than $20 million to enhance the utilitarian 1980s design with a more decorative 2010s scene dominated with pillars constructed of slabs of local stone.
“It was horrible,” he said of the mall’s old look. “We tried to put a new take on authentic materials and design, something that feels local but it’s also fresh.”
Spinoso bought a mall that was 70 percent vacant and he went on to delease most of the remaining tenants to make it 90 percent vacant. Now it’s 90 percent occupied, and in a month or so Spinoso expects to make an announcement for a new “large entertainment-based use” for the Sports Authority vacancy that originally was Mervyn’s.
In the meantime, construction is now underway in the food court area for a food hall, a 35-foot tall ropes course and the Rad Retrocade arcade. At the end of February, Regal Santa Fe 6 opened its lounge to serve beer and wine that can be taken into the theaters.
In the past four years, Spinoso filled the mall with a slew of high-profile tenants, some new to Santa Fe and some relocating from the city. The shortlist includes Cost Plus World Market, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, H&M, Forever21, Outback Steakhouse and Victoria’s Secret.
Now he’s thinking of adding housing to the mall property.
Why did a man who has lived in Syracuse, N.Y., all his 57 years buy a run-down, 30-year-old mall that had seven previous owners — three just in the prevous 10 years?
“This is an asset we’re in love with,” Spinoso said. “It’s the first mall we bought. People. The first thing that made me smile was the people [of Santa Fe]. Everybody I talked to was warm and welcoming. I fell in love with the sense of community and the pride of the residents.
“As I started to look at the market, I realized this was the best piece of commercial real estate in the market and it was completely neglected.”
Spinoso had never been to Santa Fe before taking his first look at the mall. Now he travels from Syracuse to Chicago to New Mexico some 20 times a year.
Spinoso said he has managed around 40 to 45 malls since starting Spinoso Real Estate Group in 2009 and he has been an owner-manager in five. He currently owns Santa Fe Place and Santa Maria Town Center in California but is constantly adding and shedding properties and management contracts.
Santa Fe Place, he insists, is a keeper. “Of all the properties I have worked on, this is my favorite,” Spinoso said.
Since he bought Santa Fe Place, the 700,000-square-foot structure has been an ongoing project. Spinoso said it was difficult to lure a national tenant to an empty mall.
With some 30 years in the industry, with many years at Syracuse mall developer Pyramid Companies and shopping center developer Wilmorite Inc. in Rochester, N.Y., before breaking out on his own, Spinoso had relationships with all the major retailers and had visited countless malls across the country.
“It was harder than I expected,” Spinoso said of landing new tenants. “It always started with a no. [Now] they know I do what I say I’m going to do. They bought into my vision.”
Francesca’s, the Houston-based women’s clothing and accessories retailer, opened its first Santa Fe store in November 2017 in a small, 1,265-square-foot boutique space. But the ambition is to expand into a larger area, store manager Esperanza Macias said. “[Santa Fe Place] is doing very awesome with all the stores they have put in so far,” Macias said.
Spinoso launched a mall management company in the economic cataclysmic year of 2009, by which time malls had been in a tailspin for a decade or two.
“It was the toughest of times,” he said. “To me it was the best time. So many businesses were struggling. So many malls were struggling. But not all malls were in decline. The best in class proved that malls are viable and were willing to do the work to make them better. It’s not that people don’t want to go to malls. They don’t want to go to bad malls.”
Spinoso said for much of the 20th century most malls were family-owned businesses. That transitioned in the late 1990s to large companies swallowing up those properties.
Big firms, he said, “focus on the absolute best properties and the rest are neglected.”
Santa Fe Place illustrates the new trend in the mall world that Spinoso fully embraces: Pretty much anything goes at malls — especially if it’s not clothing stores. “We approach this mall with an open mind,” he said. “You have to realize what the market wants and make it work. It’s incredible and creative.”
The mall’s shops include a lip enhancement surgery firm, an anchor store, Hobby Lobby, that is closed Sundays, and it plays host to the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show.
“We thought their customer profile fit the community we’re trying to build here,” Spinoso said he said of recruiting Hobby Lobby. “We want to create a place where you can just hang out.”
Thank Spinoso’s 22-year-old son Camillo for Rad Retrocade arcade coming to Santa Fe Place. Camillo was scouting Las Cruces, whereSpinoso Real Estate Groupmanages the Mesilla Valley Mall and where the first Rad Retrocade opened last summer.
Camillo Spinoso met Rad owner Alex Macias and immediately asked Macias to expand to Santa Fe Place. Camillo happened to have Santa Fe Place promotional material in his car. Minutes later an initial agreement was in place, Spinoso said.
Santa Fe Place also is joining the national food hall craze by adding a few chef-driven stalls between the pillars at the food court. Spinoso said this is a test run for the food hall, which could well expand into other storefronts.
“It’s not going to start out Day One the way it’s going to be three years from now,” he said.
Carmen Spinoso is just getting started with Santa Fe Place.
“We look at everything as potential to evolve,” Spinoso said. “I think in five years the mall is going to evolve to bring other uses, like residential and medical. The mall is like a big basket of fruit. You have to keep it fresh.”
I will say that the mall is improved. However, I sincerely hope Mr. Spinoso reconsiders adding housing to the property - Santa Fe is already seriously over crowded.
