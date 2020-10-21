For 103 years, much of the state has had a local power company in the Public Service Company of New Mexico.
But local control could soon be coming to an end.
Pending numerous regulatory approvals over the next year, Connecticut-based sustainable energy company Avangrid on Wednesday announced its intention to acquire PNM's parent company, PNM Resources, for a stock buyout estimated at $4.3 billion.
The PNM name will stay in place, but the Albuquerque-based electricity provider will now have the resources and technology of not only Avangrid but also its Spanish parent company, energy giant Iberdrola, the third-largest power company in the world.
“Our combined companies provide greater opportunities to invest in the infrastructure and new technologies that will help us navigate our transition to clean energy while maintaining our commitments to our local teams and communities,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairwoman, president and CEO.
Vincent-Collawn will step down from her leadership positions upon the closing of the transaction, as will Executive Vice President Chuck Eldred and Senior Vice President and legal counsel Patrick Apodaca. Avangrid CEO Dennis V. Arriola will head the combined company.
Iberdrola will fund all the costs of the transaction, including executive severance packages, with no costs passed on to ratepayers, Avangrid and PNM confirmed. PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said Avangrid agreed there would be no reduction in PNM's workforce.
The company provides power to more than 525,000 customers in New Mexico, many in the Santa Fe-to-Belen corridor. But PNM also reaches the state's southwestern corner, south-central New Mexico and the northeastern part of the state. PNM Resources owns a power company in Texas as well.
Avangrid is the third-largest wind operator in the U.S. and is a leading sustainable energy company with more than 7.5 gigawatts of installed wind and solar capacity.
The company owns eight utility companies in the Northeast and also builds wind power facilities — including the 306-megawatt La Joya Wind Farm with 111 turbines under construction near Encino in Torrance County and the neighboring 298-megawatt El Cabo Wind Farm with 142 turbines operating since 2017.
PNM owns no wind farms but does purchase 356 megawatts of wind power from other providers. PNM does own 20 small solar power facilities.
Sandoval said Avangrid’s acquisition would enable the utility to better reach the New Mexico Energy Transition Act mandates for 100 percent renewable energy by 2045. PNM was confident it could reach 100 percent by 2040 but does not have a plan fully in place to do so.
“One thing we didn’t know was how to fill the last 20 percent,” Sandoval said.
Analysts said PNM customers likely will see credits on their electricity bills once the acquisition is official.
“The biggest benefit is Avangrid has much better access to capital, which means lower interest rates on debt to bring costs down,” said Eric Beaumont, a power and utilities analyst at Barclays in New York City.
New Mexico customers also will benefit from Avangrid’s improved balance sheet and credit rating to drive prices down, thus leading to customer credits, said Chris Ellinghaus, senior equity analyst at Siebert Williams Shank & Co., a New York City and Oakland, Calif., financial services firm.
“The big advantage is you will get a much bigger company with a bigger balance sheet,” Ellinghaus said. “They have a good deal of expertise in wind power.”
New Mexico ranks No. 5 among states in wind and solar generation as a percentage of electricity consumption in the state, according to the Environment New Mexico Research & Policy Center.
“As wind and solar continue to power more and more of New Mexico’s electric grid and the state moves toward 100 percent clean energy, we’re hopeful that Avangrid’s acquisition of PNM Resources will serve to accelerate the state’s energy transition and make clear that renewable energy is the future, both for New Mexico and for the country and world at large,” Environment New Mexico director John Ammondson said in a prepared statement.
Sandoval said the merger will be an economic development driver with new jobs to build more wind farms and transmission lines to get wind power to cities.
“We are a small company that doesn’t have the ability to unlock the state’s potential in renewable energy,” Sandoval said.
But Larry Behrens, Western states director of Power the Future, which has criticized the shuttering of the San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, decried the move. In a news release, he said “New Mexico’s largest electric utility will now be a part of an eco-left corporation."
The San Juan closure was in the works long before Avangrid was in the picture, though the company is not unknown in New Mexico. It donated $2,500 to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November 2019, and parent company Iberdrola has funded the King Felipe VI Chair in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of New Mexico for more than 15 years.
Wednesday's merger announcement did not include details of Avangrid’s intentions, but more clarity will come in the first half of next year as PNM’s shareholders vote to approve the acquisition. Avangrid also will seek regulatory approvals from a variety of agencies, most notably the state Public Regulation Commission. According to a news release, the transaction is expected to close by the end of next year.
Energy analyst Ellinghaus said there could be uncertainty with Avangrid following through with its promises and whether it will be a long-term owner of the New Mexico utility.
“What does Avangrid have to offer to the PRC?” Ellinghaus said. “You can’t know what the outcome will be in New Mexico. You just never know exactly. What do they say they will do for the community, and what will they do?”
