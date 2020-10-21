A Connecticut-based sustainable energy firm has acquired New Mexico’s largest power company, PNM Resources, in a deal valued at $4.3 billion, the companies announced Wednesday.
The deal between AVANGRID, headquartered in Orange, Conn., and PNM Resources, the parent company of Public Service Company of New Mexico, will help the utility transition to renewable energy, a top official said.
“Our combined companies provide greater opportunities to invest in the infrastructure and new technologies that will help us navigate our transition to clean energy while maintaining our commitments to our local teams and communities,” PNM Resources Chairman, President and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn said in a news release.
Vincent-Collawn will step down from her leadership positions upon the closing of the transaction. Don Tarry, the current chief financial officer of PNM Resources, will oversee the continuing operations at PNM and Texas-New Mexico Power.
AVANGRID is the third largest wind operator in the U.S. and is a leading sustainable energy company with more than 7.5 gigawatts of installed wind and solar capacity. It is a subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Iberdrola.
Albuquerque-based PNM Resources, with operating revenues of $1.5 billion, has about 2,811 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to approximately 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
@GovMLG
took $2,500 from the group days after the 2018 Midterm Election.
Sure to sail through NM regulatory approval then. Who does she think she is, hidin biden?
