MacSantaFe closes for a few weeks to install counter

By Teya Vitu
tvitu@sfnewmexican.com

Mar 13, 2023
Mar 13, 2023 Updated 37 min ago

MacSantaFe is closed for a couple of weeks to install a new counter for diners.

"I wanted to build a U-shaped counter when I first opened," owner Theo Gio said. "I applied for a permit eight months ago and just got it now."

Gio closed March 6 with expectations to reopen March 21, but he acknowledged work could take longer.

Gio opened MacSantaFe in July on the lower level of Paso de Luz (the former Plaza Galleria) on the Water Street side of the mall at 115 Water St.

Gio achieved local acclaim with his prior macaroni and cheese ventures Macalicious and Theo Gio's Mac & Cheese.

"Down the road, I want to get a beer and wine license," Geo said.