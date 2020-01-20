Tax Help Santa Fe will be back for the third year at Santa Fe Place mall to provide low-cost tax preparation from Jan. 30 to April 15.
Tax Help Santa Fe will open in a new spot across from the mall's food court. Taxpayers can sit down with a preparer between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Cost is based on a sliding scale, tied to a client's income. Seniors on Social Security with less than $1,000 in additional income are free, and the maximum charge is $85 for a standard tax form for people earning more than $50,000.
The average fee is $47.
Tax Help Santa Fe helped 6,500 taxpayers last year, with 1,700 served at no charge, owner Peter Doniger said.
“If you do it by yourself, you don’t really know if it’s right,” Doniger said.
Reservations can be made at taxhelpsantafe.com. Reservations are not required, but walk-up customers may have to wait, he said.
Doniger has been providing low-cost tax preparation for 13 years, offering the service at Santa Fe Community College before moving to Santa Fe Place.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.