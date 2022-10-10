los poblanos farm shop

Los Poblanos Farm Shop will offer gin tasting in a former 1930s gas station.

 Teya Vitu/The New Mexican

Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte expects to open Nov. 4 in the 1930s longtime Sinclair Oil and Gulf gas station that in recent decades served as a string of bank branches.

Now, the historic property at 201 Washington Ave. at Marcy Street will serve as a retail shop and gin tasting room for Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm’s new gin distilling operation in Albuquerque.

Along with gin tasting and bottled gin sales, Farm Shop Norte will also have Los Poblanos-branded products for the kitchen, garden and home.

