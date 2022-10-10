Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte expects to open Nov. 4 in the 1930s longtime Sinclair Oil and Gulf gas station that in recent decades served as a string of bank branches.
Now, the historic property at 201 Washington Ave. at Marcy Street will serve as a retail shop and gin tasting room for Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm’s new gin distilling operation in Albuquerque.
Along with gin tasting and bottled gin sales, Farm Shop Norte will also have Los Poblanos-branded products for the kitchen, garden and home.
Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte opens concurrently with Los Poblanos’ expansion into distilling the lavender it grows into gin. Los Poblanos recently started distilling gin at Los Poblanos Botanical Spirits in a Fourth Street warehouse near downtown Albuquerque.
Los Poblanos on Oct. 4 opened Town and Ranch, its gin tasting room at the Albuquerque distillery.
“We have launched two gins,” said Los Poblanos marketing director Sarah Sheesley, “a Western dry-style botanical gin and lavender gin. Our Western dry gin is a unique blend of 16 botanicals that thrive on our small organic farm and in the Rio Grande Valley, including piñon resin, rose, violet, hawthorn and chamomile. Our lavender gin highlights the soothing and aromatic properties of lavender with the complexity of four varietals.”