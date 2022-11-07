The Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte, which opened this week, essentially is three shops in the remnant of a 1930s gas station at Washington Avenue and Marcy Street in downtown Santa Fe.

There’s the wood-clad tasting room, which inspired Albuquerque’s Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm’s expansion to Santa Fe.

There’s the floral-tile floor beyond the entrance that serves as the base of the market and farm foods area.

