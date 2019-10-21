A Los Angeles boutique hotel brand and management company intends to renovate the shuttered 1960s Indian Hills Inn that closed in downtown Taos in 2018.
The town of Taos has selected the Indian Hills renovation as the project it will submit for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant.
Los Angeles-based Casetta Group acquired the 50-room property in the summer and intends to reopen it in fall 2020, Casetta President Carolyn Schneider said.
Casetta has renovations planned or in progress at all five of its hotels in California. Taos is Casetta Group’s first venture beyond that state.
“We were really captivated by Taos,” Schneider said. “The hotel has great opportunities for outdoor space, which have not been maximized, and an enhanced guest experience.”
Casetta Group will take a low-rate, midcentury property with “bones we could really work with” and transform it into a modern boutique hotel with a restaurant and event space.
“Designers are taking note of the environment and cool styles that will feel natural to the place,” Schneider said.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.