A Los Alamos Retail Accelerator program will start in September to help entrepreneurs launch retail businesses in Los Alamos.
Los Alamos lost several small businesses during the pandemic, and the city has challenges in attracting small businesses to town, said Lauren McDaniel, director of Los Alamos MainStreet, which supports businesses through promotions and incentives to revitalize downtown Los Alamos.
MainStreet is accepting applications until Friday at LosAlamosMainStreet.com/retail-accelerator and is seeking six to eight participants.
The free program includes five to seven weeks of training and free rent, utilities and merchandising-display costs in a vacant Los Alamos storefront that could open in November.
“We want to pull entrepreneurs out of the woodwork who might be hesitant to start a business,” McDaniel said. “We want to de-risk an entrepreneur’s entry into the Los Alamos market.”
The training includes navigating the permitting process, storefront design, interior layout, merchandising, point-of-sale and marketing, she said.
Los Alamos has about 51,000 square feet of vacant retail space, not including the empty former Smith’s Food & Drug and Bealls stores, McDaniel said.
The program is funded by a $15,000 state Local Economic Assistance and Development Support Program grant and is a partnership among Los Alamos MainStreet, New Mexico MainStreet and the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.