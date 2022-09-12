090922LosAlamosEventCenter_LS_1.JPG

Allan Saenz, one of the new owners of SALA Los Alamos Event Center, shows what he plans for one of the theaters Friday. The first phase of renovations at the former Reel Deal Theater, top, is expected to start soon, with the theater potentially reopening in mid-October, Saenz said.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

The shuttered four-screen Reel Deal Theater in Los Alamos is coming back as the SALA Los Alamos Event Center.

Los Alamos Network internet service provider owner Allan Saenz and retired Los Alamos National Laboratory Manufacturing Quality Control Group Leader Sammi Owens teamed up to buy the retro 1960s-looking movie complex, with the sale for $1.8 million closing Aug. 15.

The first phase of renovations is expected to start soon, with the theater potentially reopening in mid-October, Saenz said.

090922LosAlamosEventCenter_LS_2.JPG

Allan Saenz, one of the owners of SALA Los Alamos Event Center, looks at an old film strip in the projection room  Friday. The new owners plan on showing a mix of new movies, older movies, livestreamed events and live events.
090922LosAlamosEventCenter_LS_4.JPG

The old Reel Deal Theater closed during the coronavirus pandemic. It is reopening as the SALA Los Alamos Event Center.

