The Los Alamos Business Accelerator Program is back for a second year after launching four businesses in Los Alamos County last year.

The accelerator takes entrepreneurs through a six-week training program, and then some are chosen to launch a pop-up business during the holiday season. Rent, utilities and merchandising display costs are paid by the Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corp., which puts on the accelerator.

“This process really enables entrepreneurs to test their concepts in Los Alamos,” said Lauren McDaniel, the corporation’s executive director. “They get to operate risk-free.”

Popular in the Community