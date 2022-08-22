The Los Alamos Business Accelerator Program is back for a second year after launching four businesses in Los Alamos County last year.
The accelerator takes entrepreneurs through a six-week training program, and then some are chosen to launch a pop-up business during the holiday season. Rent, utilities and merchandising display costs are paid by the Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corp., which puts on the accelerator.
“This process really enables entrepreneurs to test their concepts in Los Alamos,” said Lauren McDaniel, the corporation’s executive director. “They get to operate risk-free.”
The four pop-ups from last year all went on to establish brick-and-mortar businesses. Wheeed! is the first retail cannabis store in Los Alamos; Little Studio on the Mesa opened in White Rock; Samizdat Bookstore and Teahouse partnered with the STEAM Lab; and Inspired Jewelers will open soon.
Los Alamos has about 30,000 square feet of vacant retail, not including the empty former Smith’s Food and Drug and Bealls stores, McDaniel said.
The program is funded by $34,000 from the state Local Economic Assistance and Development Support Program, the LANL Foundation, New Mexico Resiliency Alliance, LANL Community Partnerships Office, New Mexico MainStreet, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union, as well as the four new businesses from last year’s accelerator.