For ages, used cars graced the remnants of a 1950s gas station on Cerrillos Road at Monterey Drive.
The most recent tenant at 1310 Cerrillos, Sweet Motor Cars, went away about a year ago.
The Sweet Motor Cars sign still remains, but Kate Holland is getting the garage space ready to serve scones and croissants, cookies, muffins and danishes. She intends to partner with a local coffee roaster to create a house blend. She anticipates opening Santa Fe Baked early next year.
“In-house baked breads will be our best-sellers,” said Holland, adding sourdough, baguettes, brioche buns and other bread varieties will be offered.
Holland established Santa Fe Baked in 2017 but only now is graduating to a storefront. In that time, she bounced between California’s Napa Valley and Santa Fe before settling here in 2020.
She attended a culinary academy and worked in the bakery of renowned chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro in Yountville, Calif.
“Making 1,000 baguettes a day was my typical day,” Holland said. “We made it in a glass box with people watching.”
Holland went on to work at Solage in Napa Valley. Solage is an Auberge Resorts Collection property, as is Bishop’s Lodge in Santa Fe, where Holland also worked as a pastry chef before stepping out on her own with Santa Fe Baked.
She will do the actual baking in a downtown commercial bakery, but Santa Fe Baked’s public space will be at the onetime gas station, where the garage was built in 1954 and the smaller, windowed office space added in 1975, according to Santa Fe County Assessor records.
Back to at least 1983, used-car dealerships have dominated the site except for a brief period when Dave’s Outlaw Furniture filled the space from 1990-93. Aspen Mountain Motors had the longest stint from 1993 to 2008, and Import Export and Chariots of Santa Fe sold used cars there in the 1980s, according to New Mexican archives.
Holland refers to the space as a “station” rather than cafe.
“Cafe seems more waitress and dine-in,” Holland said. “We will be grab-and-go, but we will have some tables.”
Santa Fe Baked is on the inbound commuter side of Cerrillos Road. It will be across the street from the gateway to the Railyard’s Baca District.
“I said it was this location and nothing else,” Holland said. “There are a lot of bakeries downtown, but they are hidden and you can’t find them and you can’t park.”
The age-old gas station island and canopy could serve the bakery well.
“It has potential for drive-up service,” she said. “You can preorder and drive up.
“We will be open early in the morning at 6:30,” she added. “People said it would be nice to have something that is not fast food or a chain.”