A new family of gerbils with five nursing pups has evolved in the past month at Jurassic Pets — without an audience.
But that’s about to change. Owner Rick Beaman will open Wednesday for the first time in the new location for his pet store, next to U-Haul at
1214 Camino Carlos Rey, Unit 4.
Beaman has moved Jurassic Pets around Santa Fe since 1998; for the past four years, it has been next to Joe’s Dining at
2800 Rodeo Road, and previously, it was on Cordova Road across from Trader Joe’s.
Beaman’s lease ended late last year at the Rodeo Plaza location, and Camino Carlos Rey gives Beaman more space —
1,900 square feet — to showcase his reptiles, fish, frogs, rabbits and other critters. Jurassic Pets had been closed since the start of the pandemic, aside from a bit of curbside service that produced minimal revenue, he said.
Beaman looks forward to once again welcoming people intrigued by something other than a dog or cat for a pet.
“We have everything from Nemo to a python, but no dog, no cat products,” said Beaman, referring to the clownfish, which became the star of the Disney film Finding Nemo.
The snakes are the stars of this show.
Beaman has 10 branch clusters suspended from the ceiling. He rotates snakes and birds — but mostly snakes — to take in the view from above.
The snake on a branch has been a signature at Jurassic Pets for nearly 20 years.
“It all started with a bird on a branch,” he remembered. “One day, the phone rang and I was holding a snake. I put the snake on a branch.”
He noticed the snake felt right at home wrapping itself in the branch cluster.
Beaman has stuck with Jurassic Pets even with all the shifts in small business and the pet industry specifically.
“The challenging thing is everything in this store can be bought online,” said Beaman, adding that a number of customers come in to check out the merchandise and then go home to order online. “I do have a group of people that support Jurassic Pets.”
The customer base is predominantly 40 years old and younger, either young families or young singles. “We are seeing reptiles, birds and small animals are popular in the 3- to 40-year [age] range,” Beaman said. “They typically have a smaller living environment that is more suitable for a parrot than a dog or cat. I depend on younger families. All of my business, pretty much,
75 percent, is young families. Over 40 is grandma and grandpa buying pets for grandchildren. The last thing they want is something that needs physical maintenance like a fish tank.”
Jurassic Pets also offers tortoises, tarantulas, guinea pigs, anemones, parakeets, canaries and a full line of pet supplies, food, cages and aquariums.
Beaman said dogs and cats, of course, have top popularity as pets; reptiles are next and then birds, both rising in popularity; but fish are mostly a past household decoration.
“Fifteen years ago, 40 percent of pet owners had fish,” he said. “Fish now are 5 percent. That is our market in Santa Fe. Los Angeles and Dallas is a totally different story.”
Beaman is a Santa Fe native who started his first pet store in the 15 years he lived in Dallas in the 1980s and 1990s. That was an era before PetSmart and Petco became ubiquitous — and before the popularity of online shopping. As much as society buys online, Beaman noticed enough people still like buying pets the old-fashioned way.
“Coming to the store gives customers the opportunity to make physical contact,” he said. “We all like to touch. You know what you’re getting when you get to touch it.”
