080722_GC_Goats01-rgb.jpg

Amanita Thorp Berto, owner of Horned Locust Goatscaping, looks out over her herd as they graze on weeds in La Cienega last month. Berto has ferried her herd of 130 goats and 30 sheep for goatscaping duties since 2010, first with her father as partner until 2017 and now with her husband, Tom Berto, as driver of the 24-foot trailer.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

SAN MARCOS — Fire prevention, tidying up the weeds out back, pruning the perennials — whatever you call it, chomping goats get the job done on properties large and small from Albuquerque to Taos.

Amanita Thorp Berto has ferried her herd of 130 goats and 30 sheep for goatscaping duties since 2010, first with her father as partner until 2017 and now with her husband, Tom Berto, as driver of the 24-foot trailer.

Typically, 75 goats go on the road for a job — they all fit in the trailer.

080722_GC_Goats02-rgb.jpg

Amanita Thorp Berto’s herd of goats and sheep gathered in their trailer after a hard day’s work in La Cienega last month.
080722_GC_Goats03-rgb.jpg

Amanita Thorp Berto’s daughter Miracle cools down in a tub of water after helping her mother look after their herd in La Cienega.
080722_GC_Goats04rgb.jpg

A goat with Horned Locust Goatscaping munches on foliage while working a job in La Cienega.
080722_GC_Goats05-rgb.jpg

The goats and sheep of Horned Locust Goatscaping are round up after a long day of work in La Cienega in July.

