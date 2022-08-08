SAN MARCOS

Fire prevention, tidying up the weeds out back, pruning the perennials — whatever you call it, chomping goats get the job done on properties large and small from Albuquerque to Taos.

Amanita Thorp Berto has ferried her herd of 130 goats and 30 sheep for goatscaping duties since 2010, first with her father as partner until 2017 and now with her husband, Tom Berto, as driver of the 24-foot trailer.

Popular in the Community