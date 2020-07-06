Northern New Mexico culinary and cultural arts magazine Local Flavor will return to print in August after being limited to online innovations since the last print issue in March.
Publisher/editor Patty Karlovitz now seeks advertisers to cover publication costs.
Advertising dried up for Local Flavor after the novel coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. prompted widespread business closures, she said.
But Local Flavor co-editor Cullen Curtiss “masterminded” an online presence for the foodie publication since then.
There was an online April issue, followed by favorite articles from the past in May and an online cookbook in June. July will have a newsletter and catching up with chefs, Karlovitz said.
“It is time to get back into print,” she said. “I hope our advertisers are ready to get back into print.”
