The Northern New Mexico culinary and cultural arts magazine Local Flavor will have a new look with the October issue.
The magazine will be reduced in height by 2¼ inches and the paper stock will change from 30-pound to 50-pound paper, resulting in whiter pages, said Patty Karlovitz, who has owned, published and edited Local Flavor for 22 years.
Many large format magazines have reduced in size in the past decade or two.
“We’re accustoming our eyes to a smaller scale,” said Karlovitz, referring to reading on handheld devices. “Part of remaining relevant is changing, and we know it’s the opportune moment for a great change to welcome the next generation of the magazine’s thriving.”
Local Flavor will continue to print about 27,000 copies 11 times a year and be distributed at 550 locations in Santa Fe, Taos, Los Alamos and Albuquerque. The New Mexican has printed Local Flavor since 2007.