Local fly fishing guide Noah Parker has the fly fishing concession at Bishop’s Lodge, one of the touted attractions at the resort that reopened last summer with $1,000-a-night and much more costly rooms.
Parker has outfitted guests with fishing gear and clothing since Bishop’s Lodge opened, and after Christmas he opened The Fly Fishing Outpost retail store at the resort. Both store and fishing experiences are open to the public, he said.
Bishop’s Lodge built a fly fishing stream at the resort, and Parker’s shop is at the base of the stream. Parker also relocated his separate Land of Enchantment Guides fly fishing guide service business to Bishop’s Lodge. He offers flying fishing tours throughout Northern New Mexico.
Parker launched Land of Enchantment Guides in 2008 in Velarde and for the past six years had been in Santa Fe on Fifth Street.
