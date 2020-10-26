Santa Fe nonprofit Youth Shelters and Family Services has received a three-year, $1.05 million federal grant to continue serving homeless youth in five counties in Northern New Mexico.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Family and Youth Services Bureau substantially helps the local agency operate its youth emergency shelter and street outreach programs, Executive Director Shelly Felt said.
“Without the funding, street outreach would probably have to shut down our drop-in center,” Felt said. “We would be able to continue our shelter but would have to cut some services and have reduced counseling. We’ve gone without the funding, but it was extremely difficult.”
Youth Shelters and Family Services at the end of June completed a prior three-year cycle of $1.2 million of similar funding. Felt said only 30 youth homeless agencies in the country were awarded this highly competitive grant.
The agency served 300 youth in the last fiscal year ending June 30 with services such as showers, hot meals, help them apply for jobs and getting identification, Felt said.
