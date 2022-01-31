Liu Liu Liu restaurant owners Cameron Markham and Elizabeth Blankstein are expanding to Albuquerque with another creative venture called Blood Sausage in the University of New Mexico district.
Indeed, several blood sausages from different countries will be on the menu as will hot chicken sandwiches, noodles, truffle fries and other things chef Blankstein is still thinking up.
“It is a 1980s horror theme, chef-driven restaurant,” Markham said. “You will almost feel like you’re walking into a haunted house.”
He expects to open Blood Sausage in March at 138 Harvard Drive SE. There will be a beer garden out back.
“Elizabeth and I really like blood sausage,” Markham said. “Every culture in the world has a version of it. It’s a little bit adventurous.”
The engaged couple opened Liu Liu Liu in February in the same building as Pizza Espiritu, in front of Food King at 1722 St. Michael’s Drive, Suite F. Markham describes it as a “Taiwanese-inspired upscale rock ‘n’ roll restaurant.”
