Liu Liu Liu is bringing upscale global cuisine under the fine-dining label to St. Michael’s Drive, just steps from Food King.
Cameron Markham and Elizabeth Blankstein, who are engaged but invested in opening Liu Liu Liu instead of an immediate wedding, are offering a mashup of culinary inspiration from Taiwan, New Mexico, France and California.
They opened Feb. 9 at 1722 St. Michael’s Drive, Suite F, with a black, gold and marble design. The restaurant is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The curious mix of countries comes from Blankstein living her first 11 years in Taiwan and then moving to California. Markham grew up in Santa Fe but lived the past 20 years in California, and both worked for numerous classically trained French chefs, he said.
This all comes together in what Markham is describing as a signature dish: chicken liver mousse with an apple brandy gelée, taro honey beneath it and a mini sopapilla.
“The chicken liver mousse is the greatest example of what we do,” Markham said.
The pair have developed five restaurants together in Southern California and a similar number each independently. Markham previously was a general manager at two Farmshop restaurants in Brentwood, Calif., and Marin County, and Blankstein was a general manager at Animal Restaurant in Los Angeles. They met while both worked at Salt Air in Venice, Calif.
