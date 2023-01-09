Liquidation sale underway at Kimberly's Hallmark By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Jan 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kimberly’s Hallmark Shop will go out of business by the end of January after 15 years at the College Plaza Shopping Center.Owners Kimberly and Terry Reilly found out in July that center owner Fidelis Reality Partners wanted to end their month-to-month tenancy in January to house a new tenant.Fidelis senior project manager Katy Fitzgerald said she could not disclose the new tenant for the Hallmark space. Fidelis also owns DeVargas Center.Terry Reilly said Hallmark wanted them to move into another space at College Plaza Shopping Center, but the Reillys would rather reopen somewhere else and declined an offered space at College Plaza.The Reillys independently own their store. It is not a franchise.Kimberly and Terry Reilly took over the store in January 2008 as only the second owners of the card store that has now been in Santa Fe for 40 years.The liquidation sign went up Christmas Day.“[A Hallmark regional official] was trying to sweet talk us into retirement,” Terry Reilly said. “We could not relocate out of the center.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesOutages leave thousands in Santa Fe without powerSanta Fe Place mall sold to N.Y. investment groupReturn to office for state of New Mexico workers delayed until Feb. 2Downtown favorite India Palace reopens after two-year closureFirst phase of Acequia Lofts nearing completionEmails to governor reveal anger, angst over decision to end telework policyChimayó man accused in New Year's shooting deathTwo dead in Los Alamos shooting; nearby man with gun believed unrelatedCountry club fighting to continue using city water on golf courseFifth suspect charged in death of man whose body was found in Lone Butte garage Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat State senator renews push for secrecy in hiring Phill Casaus The greater good is tied to lesser prairie chicken's fate Building Santa Fe Here's a sky-high idea to welcome people to Santa Fe Ringside Seat Loquacious Sam, the prosecutors' man