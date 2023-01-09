Kimberly’s Hallmark Shop will go out of business by the end of January after 15 years at the College Plaza Shopping Center.

Owners Kimberly and Terry Reilly found out in July that center owner Fidelis Reality Partners wanted to end their month-to-month tenancy in January to house a new tenant.

Fidelis senior project manager Katy Fitzgerald said she could not disclose the new tenant for the Hallmark space. Fidelis also owns DeVargas Center.

Popular in the Community