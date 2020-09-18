Italian fine dining restaurant Il Piatto, a staple on Marcy Street since 1996, closed in mid-March as the novel coronavirus appeared in New Mexico. Tuesday, a lien notice was posted on its doors.
Il Piatto has not reopened since mid-March — not opting for takeout, delivery, outdoor dining or 25 percent capacity indoor dining.
“These are very complicated times,” Il Piatto owner and chef Matt Yohalem wrote in a text message. “While it has not been possible to open under these conditions, especially with no patio, we remain optimistic about the future.”
Yohalem did not say whether Il Piatto will reopen.
“These are complicated times requiring complex solutions,” Yohalem texted. “To make any assumptions at this point would be premature and irresponsible.”
Yohalem has a long-term lease from 2010 at the Cortez Building. Three other tenants that were in the building for 20 to nearly 50 years — Marcy Street Card Shop, Laura Sheppherd Atelier and Glorianna’s Beads — had leases expire since late 2018. The leases were not renewed.
Sub Rosa, Kris Lajeskie Design Group and World of Bohemia are the new tenants and one space remains vacant.
Jason M. Wexler of the Albuquerque law firm Aldridge, Hammar & Wexler, representing building owner Cortez Marcy Street LLC, did not respond to a call or email from The New Mexican.
