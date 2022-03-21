A nearly $1 million streetscape plan for the historic Railroad District in Las Vegas, N.M., gets Allan Affeldt talking.
“The hope is that this will be a catalyst that will transform the whole neighborhood and be an incentive for people to invest in the old buildings,” said Affeldt, who in 2019 brought life back to the Castañeda Hotel, an old Fred Harvey Hotel in the district that closed in 1948.
MainStreet de Las Vegas received more than $900,000 from New Mexico MainStreet's Great Blocks on MainStreet program to improve the two-block area along Railroad Avenue and East Lincoln Street, and the city plans to invest about $100,000 more for improvements, said Michael Peranteau, executive director of the local organization.
MainStreet de Las Vegas aims to promote economic development while preserving historical, cultural and architectural resources.
The Railroad District project includes a new street, sidewalks, lights, trees and benches. The project will benefit not only the Railroad District but also the city’s downtown and historic Bridge Street.
“This will connect the neighborhoods in a much stronger way to that historic part of the downtown,” said Affeldt, who invested $5 million into the Castañeda and owns the Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas. “This will encourage people to come back and discover this important mercantile district.”
A block away, Vicki and Daniel Joslin plan to open a women’s consignment clothing store in April. They purchased a building for ReRuns on RailRoad partly because of the $1 million streetscape project.
“I just felt like it had a lot of possibility,” said Vicki Joslin, a retired elementary school teacher whose husband, a retired land surveyor, grew up in Las Vegas. “Hopefully, we will be in one of the more up-and-coming areas that will be revived.”
The Railroad District also includes the Amtrak train station, which houses the Las Vegas Visitor Center; Rough Rider Antiques; the Rawlings Building, a former Harvey Girls dormitory that owners Tom and Tina Clayton renovated for apartments and commercial space; and additional businesses.
Pacheco Construction and Trucking of Tucumcari began the two-block project March 14 and expects to complete it this summer, Peranteau said. MainStreet de Las Vegas will apply for funding to extend the project two more blocks, he added.
A total of $2.2 million in infrastructure improvements are expected.
Mayor Louie Trujillo said he believes the Railroad District renovations will make the area more attractive for tourists.
“It will really improve the curb appeal of that whole district,” Trujillo said. “The mission is to keep ‘Main Street’ alive in these communities.”
